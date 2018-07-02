Why prices of foodstuffs, beef will keep increasing – Union

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria AUFCDN has decried the increasing multiple taxation on their produce, saying except the situation is reversed, Nigerians would continue to groan as a result of the persistent rise in food prices.

At its 1st Quadrennial National Conference yesterday in Abuja, the union also urged the various tiers of government and security agencies to rid the nation’s highway of touts, who in the guise of generating revenue have continued to subject its members to “criminal activities and robbery” as they move their goods from one part of the country to the other.

National president of the union, Dr Muhammed Tahir who spoke with journalists said the meeting was geared towards finding lasting solutions to the menace which has brought untold hardship on members and consumers.

He said; “We are suffering from multiple taxation on the federal highways. Like from Maiduguri to Lagos or from Sokoto to Port Harcourt, when traveling at night, you see over 30 boys with sticks, planks and other dangerous materials all in the name of collecting revenue. I truly doubt their authenticity because they may not be working for government. What sort of revenue do you collect at 12 am or 1am? We see this as robbery or at best an illegal operation.

“Our union laws are in agreement with both States and federal revenue laws to pay our revenues from uploading points to offloading points. We discussed these with government at various levels and it is there. Imagine a situation that you load from Kano and pay everything as regards revenue and get the required permit but you again start paying another one from Kaduna, Niger, Abuja, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Imo and so on. By the time you get to your destination, you may have incurred an extra N250,000 which you will add to the goods hence the increase in prices of food to the detriment of our fellow citizens. Government should please check this anomaly”.

According to him, in spite of the sufferings of Nigerians, there was nothing the union could do to bring down the cost of living, except the government provides a conducive business environment for his members to operate.