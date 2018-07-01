Power Oil teams up with Lagos Women Forum

…Advocates regular health check for women

By NKIRUKA NNOROM

Power Oil has demonstrated its drive for healthy living especially among women through its support for the Lagos Women Health Forum, a project being put together by the First Lady of Lagos State. Mrs. Bolanle Ambode.

The programme attracted lots of powerful women such as; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule: wife of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Abimbola Jakande; Senior Special Assistant to the president, on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Lagos

State Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Adesoye, amongst others.

At the forum, with the theme, ‘Woman…Your Health, Your Social Environment,’ Bolanle Ambode noted that sound health is one of life’s greatest blessings, hence the need to encourage and educate the women to always live in good health for long life and for optimal performance in all aspects of life.

She said, “Good health is the gateway to everything. To have good health, we need to take care of our body, mind and soul. “It is when we have good health that we can run around for business and engage in other activities.

While also condemning the spate of social vices in the state, Ambode urged the women to voice out their discontent with domestic violence, child abuse, rape and teenage pregnancies.

Speaking at the event, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, said the forum provided a platform for women to say “enough” to challenges they were facing.

“We should no longer be stereotyped into silence but become vocal advocates for an improved health delivery system and social justice for women in Lagos State and the country,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Public Relations Manager, Power Oil, Omotayo Azeez – Abiodun, who said Power oil is delighted to align with such a laudable health awareness and general wellbeing programme and particularly as it regards to the women in the society, said the programme happens to share similar values with what the brand stands for – “Healthy Living and general well being”.

Because of the multifunctional nature of women, they equally deserve being in a healthy state in order to carry out their duties efficiently, which is one of the reasons it is recommended they take advantage of the free health check up and medical consultation opportunity which Power Oil health camp offers, Azeez-Abiodun stated.