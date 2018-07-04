PFN condemns Plateau killings

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—CHRISTIANS in the South-South have condemned the killings by herdsmen in Plateau State, saying it is painful that the Federal Government had not taken any decisive step to put an end to the reoccurring killings in several Northern states.

National Vice President, South-South, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and Founder, Flock of Christ Mission, Warri, Delta State, Bishop Simeon Okah, said Christians should take political actions to vote out any government that is insensitive to the senseless killings in the country.

The cleric said: “We must continue to condemn these killings. We must continue to challenge the Federal Government to positive action to stop these killings.

“We must continue to urge the international community to take action to protect the lives of defenceless citizens, who are daily being slaughtered in their homes at midnight.

“Above all, we must take political actions by mobilising to remove any administration that is insensitive to the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.”