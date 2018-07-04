By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— AN Edo State House of Assembly aspirant for Orhionmwon State Constituency II, Mr. Austin Osawaru, has declared that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will win 2019 presidential election.

He assured PDP faithful that the party had been reformed and was now well positioned to take over from All Progressives Congress, APC.

Osawaru spoke at Ugo in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state during a house-to-house sensitisation tour to inform the people on the need to collect their permanent voter’s cards, PVCs, and come out to vote on election days.

He said the APC-led government had reversed the gains of PDP across the country.