OTEDOLA BRIDGE FIRE: We don’t need your prayers, we need action – Entertainers grill Ambode

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the wake of the tanker fire that claimed many lives, destroying over 60 vehicles, on the Otedola Bridge, in Lagos on Thursday, entertainers, through the social media have been grilling the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, over what they perceived as his inability to address the menace of tankers and trailers on Lagos roads.

The governor who visited the scene of the accident on Thursday, took to his Instagram handle to condole with the victims and their wards, praying for them only to be met with open outrage from mostly entertainers who gave the governor a piece of their minds.

Governor Ambode had posted on his timeline, “Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy”. This got many entertainers reacting angrily and they were least economical in their caustic comments to his post.

“Your excellency sir, we don’t need your prayers. Keep them. We need actions. Take these tankers off the roads. PERIOD,” fired the African Queen vixen and accomplished Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede.

Another Nollywood hottie and actress, Halima Abubakar also took on the governor with a snide of her own.

“We have heard, now can you clear the Stadium area, Osodi / Apapa roads or you fly private ? We don’t need prayers but good leadership from you all”, she writes.

To another Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana, it was an open outcry to the governor to help keep Lagosians safe.

“In civilized countries, tankers/trucks have no business plying the roads during the day, let alone being parked up on a road as busy as Lagos-Ibadan expressway. We don’t need your prayers, we need implementation of the laws you make. Keep us safe. That’s your duty,” she said.