Oshiomhole’s transparency’ll boost my gov ambition —Abe

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has expressed confidence that the transparency of the new National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, will help him achieve his ambition.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, commended the resilience and commitment of members of the party in Rivers State for attending the just concluded National Convention of the party en masse despite the crisis in the party.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, yesterday when he arrived the state after the convention of his party, Abe expressed confidence that the new executive of the party led by Oshiomhole, would restore the trust of the party, noting that members of the party would be given equal opportunity to pursue their political ambitions.

“I am happy to be home after the convention and I want to use this opportunity to appreciate all members of APC for their enthusiasm and commitment to the party.

“Despite the challenges in Rivers State, they were in Abuja in their numbers and I am happy that the convention is over and we have a new executive of the party that is committed to the ideals are core values of the APC.

“The new leadership of the party has said publicly that it will be committed to truth, justice and inclusion to make sure that all members of the party have opportunity to participate fully in programmes of the party. The national chairman made it public in his inaugural speech.

“I think that is what this new executive is committed to. They will not humiliate somebody to please another. So far as I am concerned Rivers State is ripe. I am going to contest the for primaries of the governorship of Rivers State on the platform of the APC,” he said.”