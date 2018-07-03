Omo-Agege hails Uba’s appointment as Trend FM’s GM

The Senator representing Delta Central in the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated one of his Media Aides and versatile journalist, Ms Ijeoma Uba of Trend 100.9FM on her appointment as Acting General Manager of the radio station.

Senator Omo-Agege described Uba’s appointment as “well deserved,” and testimony to her commitment and devotion to duty which stood her out as an Amazon in the fourth Estate of the realm.

In a statement signed by his Director of Communication and Strategy, Mr. Godwin Anaughe, Senator Omo-Agege disclosed that Uba has distinguished herself as a thoroughbred media practitioner who has excelled in both electronic and social media especially in radio and television, adding that Ms Ijeoma Uba’s sharp intellect and commitment to professionalism is worthy of emulation by other young practitioners.

The statement read, “Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who has maintained a keen interest in the soaring profile of the young journalist, is delighted to see her achieve this much very early in her life particularly as a woman.

She has shown the boundless wit, steadfastness, creative energy, astuteness and mental energy of renowned broadcasters of note like Abike Dabiri who put Nigeria on the world’s journalism map.

“She is a source of pride and inspiration to the female folks in the media as an honourable profession in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“Senator Omo-Agege wishes the distinguished broadcaster more notable successes on her steady rise as an Amazon on the world stage of administrators in the media with distinction