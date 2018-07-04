Olubadan faults Alaafin’s support for more Obas in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, yesterday, faulted the support to the elevation of more Obas in Ibadan by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

He also advised the public to perish the thought that the controversial approval of beaded crowns by the Oyo State Government to Ibadan High Chiefs and Baales was irreversible, as the case against the state government is very alive.

Reacting to a statement credited to Governor Abiola Ajimobi while distributing cars to 36 traditional rulers, the Olubadan recalling that a judgment delivered by Justice Aiki of the Oyo State High Court had declared the whole chieftaincy reform illegal, null and void.

Olubadan, in a statement by his Personal Assistant and Media Director, Mr. Adeola Oloko said: “Afterwards, the Oyo State Government decided to file an appeal. My position is that if a case is in court, it is no longer open for discussion as this statement is automatically sub-judice. If it is not reversible, why did the two parties have to go to court?

“My humble opinion is that the procedure for approval of beaded crowns for any chief or Baale in Ibadan was not discussed at the Olubadan-in-Council level. If it was discussed, how would any of the High Chiefs bear two titles at the same time? Oba and High Chief? Abomination.”

On the purported statement credited to Alaaafin of Oyo decrying long term reservation of Ibadan people to have more obas, Oba Adetunji advised Alaaafin to recommend his high chiefs to become crown-wearing obas, if it was so desirable.

The Olubadan who stated that while he was not opposed to provision of cars for traditional rulers by the State Government, he appealed to Governor Ajimobi to prevail upon the controversial kings to release the eleven months salaries of palace staff which have been withheold along with Olubadan’s salary cheques, even when the allocations for traditional councils have been released.