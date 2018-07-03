Okoku hails Hon. Ossai for partnering GTCF

By John Egbokhan

In a move that has gone down as a remarkable humanitarian gesture ever to be championed by a former Green Eagles player in recent times, no fewer than 20, 000 textbooks were given to indigent pupils and students from three local government areas, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Kwale by the foundation, which seeks to help less privileged children in the society, by providing them with the necessary tools to escape poverty and lead a meaningful life.

Speaking in a recent interview from his base in the United States of America, founder of the Greater Tomorrow Children Foundation, Okoku said the dream to give the free books, comprising Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry and story books, would have remained a mirage if Hon. Ossai had not partnered the foundation in the project.

Okoku, a former Flying Eagles and WAFU Cup campaigner, said he was moved by the humanitarian gesture of the Delta State parliamentarian in providing educational materials to young school children, who he was convinced were already making good use of the books in their academic pursuit.

“I want to sincerely commend Hon. Ossai for making the dream to provide textbooks to schools in Delta State a reality. The honourable has demonstrated remarkable leadership and public service spirit in advancing the academic pursuits of these young kids in our schools.

”Nigeria will be a better society if we have many with the heart of Hon. Ossai, who I maintain is a complete gentleman, conscious of making a positive impact in the lives of his constituents and the general populace at large”, added Okoku.