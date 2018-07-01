Okada ban: APGA Chieftain blows hot, tackles APC over statement

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Media Warriors Forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, has condemned the alleged statement credited to the All Progressives Congress, APC publicity Secretary, Anambra state, Mr. Okelo Mmadubuife, wherein the state APC scribe allegedly said that the party’s criticism on Okada ban has exposed their impious plan for the state.

In a press statement disclosed to Vanguard, Obigwe warned Anambrarians to be wary of APC’s alleged irreverent plans, noting that Governor Obiano’s administration is doing all it could to protect lives, properties and secure a better future for the people of the state.

Recall that the Anambra APC publicity secretary had allegedly faulted Obiano’s ban on Okada in two major cities in the state, Awka and Onitsha respectively, and called for its resistance.

But reacting to his statement, Obigwe took a swipe on the APC Anambra state chapter, saying that it is hypocritical for the party to attack Governor Obiano over Okada ban but was mum when Governor Rochas Okorocha of APC did same in Imo.

His words, “The press release attributed to the publicity Secretary of APC in Anambra State is an evidential proof that their leaders do not want the long term benefit of the people of this State. “Anambrarians should ignore them and their call for resistance.

“It is hypocritical for them to oppose Obiano’s superb decision but maintained sealed lips when Imo State government headed by APC banned Okada.

“These people are anarchists and arch enemies of the people of the State, hence the reason why they are not happy with the current peace and security being enjoyed in the State.

“Governor Obiano’s decision to ban Okada in the State was fuelled by his sincere desire to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the State and to move Anambra State forward to a greater height.

“The ban on Okada was long overdue, the Governor as a meticulous planner decided to put in place good plans before doing that.

“Anambra APC will be put to shame because the people of the State are fully aware of the Governor’s effort and commitments to their wellbeing.

“I urge Anambra people to do a careful analysis of APC latest reaction to the State government ban on Okada and discover that the inciting press release was glaring evidence that Anambra APC are wishing the people of the State the recent despicable Plateau, Zamfara and Benue State experience.

“APC call for the disobedience of the State government ban on Okada is a poisonous chalice that must be avoided by right thinking people”.

He finally commended the State government for making a clarification on the eligible beneficiaries of the shuttle buses that were procured to cushion the effects of the Okada ban and also said that it is now left for the affected Okada riders to utilise the opportunity offered to them by Governor Willie Obiano.