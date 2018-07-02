Ogun CJ advocates tough punishment for human traffickers

By Innocent Anaba

ABEOKUTA — THE Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Olatokunbo Olopade, has called for the enactment of an all-inclusive law that would cover all the aspects of human trafficking and provide severe punishment for traffickers.

He said this during a two-day workshop organised by the Ogun State Judiciary, in collaboration with the Conference of Western Attorneys-General/African Alliance Partnership (CWAG/AAP) and Nigerian partner/coordinator, Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors (international law centre).

Justice Olopade said: “The issue of human trafficking is topical and has been in the front burner in recent times. The trend has taken a frightening and dangerous dimension globally, especially with our country, Nigeria, becoming a big hub for breeding victims who are majorly children and women.

“It has become a complex multi-faceted phenomenon, involving different stakeholders. The demand for cheap labour and commercial sex workers has made human trafficking business to thrive globally. I must state emphatically in as much as human trafficking is bad, child labour is evil and all hands must be on deck to put a stop to this.”