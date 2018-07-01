Ogbimi declares for lsoko North constituency DTHA seat

By Ochuko Akuopha

CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Jude Ogbimi has declared his intention to run for the House of Assembly seat for the Isoko North constituency in the 2019 general election.

Making the declaration at the Otor-Igho community country home of the PDP Chairman in Isoko North, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, Ogbimi said his decision to vie for the position stemmed from his desire to “Propel the people of Isoko North to a place they never envisaged to get to in the near future.”

While assuring that he would initiate legislations that would boost the social and economic well-being of the people if elected, he reiterated his determination to impact positively on the lives of the youths and women who he said “are the nucleus of any society.”

He said: “The House of Assembly is an oversight responsibility to make sure that what is due to the people are given to people; that is why l decided to come out to do what is right and just. I stand for equity and fair play.

“My quest to represent the Isoko North Constituency at the House of Assembly, is to turn things around for the highly industrious people of the constituency.”

Responding, Chairman of the party in Isoko North, Prince Godwin Ogorugba advised Ogbimi to engage youths of the constituency into gainful ventures if elected, urging those vying for the position to go about their consultations in a manner that is devoid of acrimony and enmity.