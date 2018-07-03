Obaseki vows to surpass Edo’s 92% immunisation coverage

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN — GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed his resolve to improve on the state’s 92 per cent immunisation coverage recorded during the first round of the National Immunisation Plus Days, NIPDs, assuring that the state government will ensure that her polio-free status was sustained.

Obaseki gave the assurance during the flag-off of the 2018 second round of the NIPDs in Eyaen Primary Healthcare Centre in Benin City.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, said, “Edo State achieved 92 per cent coverage during the first-round exercise conducted in April 2018. This is commendable but there is room for improvement by ensuring all children 0-59 months are reached and immunised to ensure the state has high immunity.

“The state has remained polio-free since 2009. To maintain the polio free status, all stakeholders must work even harder to ensure every child in Edo is reached.”

He commended the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, World Health Organisation, WHO, Rotary International and other stakeholders for their role in the implementation of the NIPDs in the state.

The governor called on “all parents, especially mothers and caregivers to ensure that they utilise the opportunity offered by the exercise to immunise their children within ages 0-59 months against poliomyelitis and other vaccine preventable diseases.”

He assured parents and caregivers that the vaccines are good, not harmful and provided free of charge to the children.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Izilen Asogun, explained that there was need for “more attention to be directed at the missed children in the community so as to ensure no child is left unimmunised.”

Asogun said that the Ministry would ensure intensive monitoring of the exercise to ensure that no child was left behind, noting that the exercise requires the input of all stakeholders to ensure a successful campaign.