Nwakali happy to join Porto on loan

Former Golden Eaglets star, Kelechi Nwakali said joining Porto on loan from Arsenal will boost his career. Nwakali has played the last two seasons on loan in Holland.

“I am excited to join the best club in Portugal and I will make my loan from Arsenal count,” said the former Nigeria U20 and U17 captain, who has already joined Porto for pre-season training.

“I have longed to play in a competitive league which this opportunity has given me and I will grab it with both hands.”

He said he hopes to post a great season at Porto to help install him in the Super Eagles. “I want to have a wonderful season with them and hopefully the long wait for a Super Eagles invitation will come with a good performance,” he said.