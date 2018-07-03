NOA, UNICEF warns against washing hands with petrol

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—NATIONAL Orientation Agency in collaboration with the UNICEF has embarked on rural campaign in some Abia communities to enlighten the rural dwellers of the dangers in using petroleum product like petrol for hand washing, warning that it is not a safe method.

Some communities believe that washing hands with petrol helps to kill some harmful substance which water and soap could not remove.

Addressing Otampa community in Isuikwuato council of Abia State, at their Orie Echiele Market Square, during a Social Mobilization and Technical Committee, SOMTEC, outreach, a resource person from Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, Mr. Opara Theophilus, warned that it is not advisable to use fuel to wash hands, insisting that it is not safe.

According to Opara, “water and soap remain the best method for hand washing.When they are not available, the use of ash becomes an alternative.”

He said the culture of hand washing must be imbibed as a way of life to curb the transmission of dangerous pathogens into the body.