Nigeria’ll implement ratified ILO conventions -Ngige

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has assured that the government is working to ensure that all ratified International Labour Organisation, ILO’s, Conventions are implemented with prompt report rendition.

Ngige spoke when he received on working visit, a team of experts from the ILO.

In his words: “It is important to express our efforts at aligning our labour laws with the contemporary issues in labour administration and in the spirit of ILO convention to which we are a signatory. In this regards, efforts are being made to fast- track the passage of the outstanding labour laws by the National Assembly with necessary review and amendment in tandem with development in International Labour Standards and the dynamics in Nigerian labour administration system, policies and practices.

“In order to ensure that progress was made in updating these outstanding labour bills, officials of the Ministry of Labour and Employment recently undertook in-house validation meeting to effect corrections and inputs made during the tripartite plus meeting and prepare the bills for further scrutiny, validation and consensus building by all stakeholders.

I want to assure you that we will again re-energise the various departments so we can speed up on the revalidation of the bills to see the one we can again get into law. I want to assure you that with the technical assistance you have rendered, we will work diligently to ensure that we render outstanding reports in September as stipulated; we will do so and I want to assure you that we will not fail.”

Earlier, the team leader of ILO, Mr. David Dakenoo Kwabla, said that the mission came at the request from the Government of Nigeria through the ILO to come and build capacity for the ministry and relevant stakeholders in the country to enable the government of Nigeria fulfill its obligation on the reporting on international labour standards which are outstanding.