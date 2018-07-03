How Nigeria lost devt opportunity to ‘stomach infrastructure’ —Fashola

By Ikpechukwu Ojobor

NSUKKA—THE Minister of Power, Housing and Infrastructure, Babatunde Fashola has said that Nigeria lost her best opportunity for massive development to stomach infrastructure between 2007 and 2015.

Fashola who was the guest lecturer during the Herbert Macaulay Memorial lecture of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Tuesday, said that: “while other oil producing countries were busy building their nations at a time when oil prices peaked, the past administration in Nigeria developed a different form of development known as stomach infrastructure.

“We should never forget this. We decided to share the money rather than invest the money just to win elections. The money that should have been used to fund the Abakaliki rice was used to import rice.

“This is the opportunity that President Buhari has come to recover through the enormous Development and Recovery Plan. So, when the president is talking of change, he is talking of a time when we will invest in real infrastructural development and not stomach infrastructure.

“Unlike before, President Buhari has made a choice and that choice has led to massive development across the country,” he said.