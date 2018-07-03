NIAG decries alleged disengagement of workers by Chevron

By Jeremiah Urowayino

WARRI—The National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, has decried alleged disengagement of some of their members who have been working with Chevron Nigeria Limited as casual staff for four years after their training by the management of the company.

The group, in a statement signed by its president, Oristetimeyin Edema, said: “The National Assembly through the House Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity has asked Chevron to regularise the employment of the workers, citing violation of the labour law by Chevron after NAIG’s petition to the National Assembly.

The statement read in part: ‘’Chevron recently issued another casual contract document asking the workers to resign or lose their jobs, the workers insisted on the stand of the National Assembly that their jobs should be regularised. Chevron has directed the workers to pack their load and go home.’’