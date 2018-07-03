Nasarawa increases minimum pension to N10,000

Governor Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa State has approved increase in minimum pension for the state retirees from N5,000 to N10,000, Mr. Abdullahi Sani-Oseze, Director-General, Nasarawa State Pension Bureau, disclosed, yesterday.

Sani-Oseze said the state government made the adjustment to make life more meaningful for the pensioners.

His words: “I have submitted a memo to this effect to the governor and he has graciously approved it. We are just waiting for release of funds to enable us implement the new increase.”

He said the governor had also given the bureau the go ahead to computerise the records of pensioners under its payroll for prompt payment of pension and gratuities and to detect ghost pensioners.

Sani-Oseze also noted that the planned computerisation, when operational, will go a long way in preventing alteration of vital documents, attributing improper record keeping of pensioners to analogue nature of keeping records in the state.