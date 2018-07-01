Musa rules out vying for political office

Super Eagles two goals hero at Russia 2018, Ahmed Musa showed up in Abuja on Friday and was treated to a heroes welcome by fans.

While chatting with fans he dismissed suggestions that he should carry his patriotism into the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

“I am a footballer and not a politician. I have tried to do the little I could to help others and I will continue to do so. I thank God for His many blessings and from there I have tried to change some lives.

But I don’t have any plans to run for any political office,”he said.

The former CSKA Moscow star has set up several businesses in Nigeria including a petrol station and a multi-sports complex, which employs hundreds of fellow Nigerians.