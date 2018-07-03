MNG to FG: Overhaul Nigeria’s security apparatus

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—WORRIED by the incessant killings in some parts of Nigeria, a group, Movement for Nigerian Greatness, MNG, yesterday, called for the overhauling and sanitizing of the country’s security apparatuses.

It stressed the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to “Replace the security chiefs as it is clear that they do not have the required skills and ideas to deal with the menace ravaging the country. Again, the tenure of the security chiefs has expired so we wonder why the President is still retaining them despite the security challenges befalling the Nigerian state.”

MNG, in a statement by its National President, Mr. Collins Oniobo, described the killing of over 200 persons in Plateau State as “unacceptable, inhumane, uncalled for, no matter what might have transpired.”

The statement read, “We are very much unhappy over the spilling of human blood which is now a common thing. MNG is aware of some arrests made by the military. However, that is not enough. The suspects arrested should be brought before a competent court of law so that justice is served.

“Nigeria is now a country where human lives are as cheap as chickens being sold in markets.”

It is clear now that the life of an average Nigerian citizen is far more less important than that of a Cattle.

“Despite the Presidential order issued to the security chiefs especially the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to put an end to the unwarranted killings going on in the country, not much had been done.

“There is no gain saying the fact that the current security institutions in the country are incapable of executing their constitutional role which is to protect lives and properties. This therefore, calls for urgent and immediate overhauling and sanitizing of the Institutions under discuss.

“In an effort to bring in fresh ideas to tackle the security challenges the country is witnessing, President Buhari must ensure that would-be security heads must be men and women of unquestionable etiquette and integrity and who have passion for their job as security officers.

“A background check must be carefully carried out on senior officers so as to ascertain and comprehend the behaviour and ideology of the individual for appointment.

“The new security appointees should be officers from the different regions of the country. In other words, the President should ensure that officers from the different geo-political zones of Nigeria should be made security heads.”