Miracle, BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ winner gets Pilot license

Miracle Ikechukwu, the winner of the BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ show has obtained his Private Pilot License (PPL) and Flight Dispatcher License (FDL).

The 23 year old took to his Instagram page @miracleikechukwu to share the news by posting a picture of his licenses alongside birthday wishes for his mother.

He wrote, “Today is also my pillar’s birthday (my sweet mum). Thank you mother for always being there for me through the journey.

“To all my lovely fans, I thank you all for your patience and support. We made it. PPL in the bag. Happy new month,” Miracle said.

During the course of the BBNaija show, Miracle, who was in aviation school prior to the show, continually expressed his desire to obtain all piloting license as soon as possible.

He expressed his resolve during the eviction nights where he wore his piloting uniform each time he was up for possible eviction.

Miracle’s total winning prize included N25 million cash, a Sub-Urban Vehicle (SUV) worth N12 million and a trip for two valued N4.7 million, Television and other electronic items worth N3.3 million.