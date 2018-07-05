Breaking News
Mikel’s dad’s kidnap shocks Rohr

On 3:42 am by Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed dismay over the kidnap of John Obi Mikel’s father Michael Obi hours before the Super Eagles played against Argentina in their last group D match of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Mr. Obi was released on Monday after spending a few days in captivity. Mikel was threatened to keep the ordeal out of the public domain or his father would be killed.

“I was very surprised to hear this. I did not know about it because he did not tell me.

“But it shows that he has good mental strength to be able to play in this situation. He is a real leader,” he told KweséESPN.

Chief Michael Obi, father to footballer, John Mikel Obi, receiving medical attention in the office Enugu state commissioner of police, Danmalam Mohammad shorty after being rescued from Abductors in Enugu.

“If I know about it, I would let him decide. No pressure.

“I have full confidence in him to make the best decision for himself, his family and his country.

“It is shocking that such a thing happens to anybody. And to somebody who represents his country,” the German added.


