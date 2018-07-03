Make Ekiti your starting point, group tells Oshiomhole

By Dayo Johnson

A socio-political group within the APC yesterday said that the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election will be a litmus test for its new National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Director General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Continuity Group (BOCOG) Diran lyantan has therefore called on Oshiomhole and his team to work with the party in Ekiti State to ensure victory in the election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Communications Buhari/Osinbajo Continuity Group (BOCOG) Steve Bayode made available to newsmen in Akure.

Iyantan said it was high time that Ekiti people were delivered from servitude that the present administration had subjected them to in the last four years.

He expressed optimism that with the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole, victory was sure in the July 14 election.

The group has however declared its readiness to work with the leadership of the party towards the success of the coming general elections.