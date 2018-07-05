Land for life: Methodist Prelate faults Presidency

By Sam Eyoboka

PRELATE of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Rev. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche yesterday faulted the argument of Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina that it was better for Nigerians to give up their land for ranching than risk being killed, saying “those in need of land for ranching should restrict their quest to their homelands.”

The prelate while reacting to Chef Adesina, called on the Federal Government to without delay order all those seeking land for ranching to build such ranches in their homelands, saying “let them build ranches in their owa lands like any other private business people. Let them build ranches in the areas where they come from. Let those from Katsina build their ranches in Katsina, those from Kaduna should build their ranches in Kaduna, those Kano should find land in Kano for their ranches, those from Imo will find land in Imo.

“They should be talking of indigenous ranches in their places of origin. Not other people going to other persons’ homeland for fear of occupation. I recommend that ranches should be built in area of the people who owned the cows. Let each person stay in his home and do his cattle rearing.”

He disagreed with the Presidency, saying those alluding to titleship to ancestral attachment to lands was wrong, “let that person remember the Bible story of Nebot. Ahab was punished with his wife for taking the land of Nebot by force. So, if God did it through Prophet Elijah we must reflect it in Nigeria. What the Presidency is saying is illogical because if they know logic cattle rearers in Benue should go to their farms in their area just as those in Adamawa must confine themselves to their state.

“Those who have cows should stay in their local government areas to rear their cows. The ranches should be built there and they can get food for their cows from any other part of the country where the food is available. For me, one day-old child is of more value than three million cows.”