Kwara NDLEA arrests 134 suspects in 12 months, jailed 18

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – The Kwara state Commander of Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, Barrister Ona Ogilegwu has said that One Hundred and Thirty four suspects were arrested in the last twelve months,while Eighteen of them were successfully prosecuted and jailed.



Ogilegwu, said this at the weekend in an interview with journalists in Ilorin.

He said the feat though was lower than that of last year,was primarily because of the determination of his men at work.

According to him,”The statistics is lower compared with that of the last year because of the determination of my men at work.

“As I’m talking to you,my officers are on the field raiding, and its our plan that before elections next year,the problems of drug trafficking ,and illegal drug taking in KWARA would have been further reduced to the barest figure such that it won’t have any consequence on the elections like it used to do in the previous years.

Ogilegwu also disclosed that 2065 Kilograms of Indian hemps were also seized during the period under review.

He however called on the state and federal governments to properly equip the agency to enable it fulfil its core mandates to the Nigerian people.

“We need logistics to perform at our best,we are very determined here in Kwara,that is why we have been able to discourage more people from going into the trade here.

“But,no matter how determined we are,we can’t do much without the needed equipment, that is why we need the media to assist us to inform the governments to provide us the needed logistics to enable us fulfil our core mandates to Nigerians. We can surely perform better than we have done with,the enabling environment” He stressed.