Kano Customs nets N8bn in 6 months

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs service, NCS, yesterday, declared it had generated over N8,070,570,235.37 revenue, higher than the projected target of N7,389,024,423.42, over the past six months.

Addressing newsmen at its Kano Command’s headquarters, the Area Comptroller, Kano/Jigawa Command, Yusuf Kasim, said over 74 numbers of seizures were made during the anti-smuggling raids of the Command.

Kasim further revealed that the Command recovered N266,944,264 from various Duties Paid Value, DPV, from various contraband impounded by the Command within the period under review.

His words: “With the efforts of the resilient officers of the command, some items were seized during the raids on boarders and warehouses.

“They include 41 cars, 8,677 bags of foreign rice, 884 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 1,955 jerry cans of 25-litre foreign oil.

“Others are secondhand clothes, 29 bales; foreign soap, 24 cartoons; foreign sugar, 103 bags; assorted used bags, 11 sacks, as well as assorted used shoes in 788 sacks.”