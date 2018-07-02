Jos Killing: Kebbi Govt. to immortalize two indigenes

The Kebbi Government says it will immortalize two of its indigene, Zayyanu Gwandu and Zayyanu Shalla, victims of Jos crisis who were killed on June 24 on their way from Bauchi to Abuja.

The state governor, Atiku Bagudu said this when members of the State Executives Council paid him a solidarity visit in Birnin Kebbi on Monday over the recent dismissal of a court case challenging his election.

He said that the government would set up a peace foundation in their honour to promote peace and unity in the state.

Bagudu reiterated his commitment to increase awareness on security by joining hands with communities to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in the state.

He described the deceased as very productive young men, who died leaving behind three children each over an incident they knew nothing about.

“It is painful to see them go in such a gruesome and untimely manner,” the governor said, adding that the peace foundation would help to sensitise people against such unholy action.

“These people were coming from Bauchi State to Abuja after they had attended a wedding, they were very productive and energetic youths.”

“Zayyanu Gwandu was the Special Legislative Assistant of Sen. Adamu Aliero while Zayyanu Shalla was a staff of the National Communication Commission,” he said.