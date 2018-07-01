John Fashanu’s daughter, Amal, to storm Lagos for award

By Ayo Onikoyi

Amal, the celebrity daughter of former soccer star, John Fashanu, is expected to arrive Nigeria from her base in the United Kingdom, this month.

Born in London but raised in Spain, Amal is a successful model, media personality and clutch bag designer, who is now embarking on an exciting music journey.

With Masters in Handbag and Leather Design from IED University, Madrid, Spain, Amal has designed lots of exotic handbags. Her new brand was created eight months ago and it is a luxury African and Spanish inspired high quality leather handbag collection.

While in Nigeria, Amal will be recognised and honoured with the award of Young African Fashion Icon in Diaspora at the DEGA Achievers Awards holding at Presken Hotel & Resorts, Allen Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday June 30, 2018.

The ceremony will also feature music performances, comedy, fashion runway, red carpet extravaganza, and model search contest among others.

Meanwhile, Amal’s exclusive heritage collections will be launched officially in September.