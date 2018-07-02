IPMAN pledges support for war against oil theft

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has promised to support the fight against crude oil theft in the country.

Chairman of IPMAN, Warri Depot, Mr Zino Onaemoro, gave the assurance in Warri, Delta State shortly after the inauguration of his executive, adding that IPMAN would encourage security agencies in the country to win the war against oil theft.

He said that the new executive would also ensure that Pipelines and Product Marketing Company Limited , PPMC, gives IPMAN members their due in product allocation.

“We will support security agencies to win the war against oil theft. We all know the damage oil theft is causing to our economy as a country. Like every other responsible Nigerian, we will support every move to win the war.

“ The new IPMAN will also make sure that we get our due from PPMC. It will no longer be business as usual,” he said.

On hoarding of petroleum product to create artificial scarcity, Mr Zino said it would not happen under his watch as the new head of IPMAN in Warri Depot, promising that filling stations in the state would dispense product as they receive.