IPMAN pledges support for war against oil theft

On 8:47 pm

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN,   has  promised to support the fight against crude oil theft in the country.

Chairman of IPMAN, Warri Depot, Mr Zino Onaemoro, gave the assurance in Warri, Delta State shortly after  the inauguration of his executive, adding that IPMAN would encourage security agencies in the country to  win the war against oil theft.

He said  that the new executive would also ensure that Pipelines and Product Marketing Company Limited , PPMC,   gives IPMAN members their due in  product allocation.

“We will support security agencies to win the war against oil theft. We all know the damage oil theft is causing to our economy as a country. Like every other responsible Nigerian, we will support every move to  win the war.

“ The new IPMAN will also make sure that we get our due from PPMC. It will no longer be business as usual,” he  said.

On hoarding of petroleum product to create artificial scarcity, Mr Zino said it would not happen under his watch as the new head of IPMAN in  Warri   Depot, promising that filling stations in the state would dispense product as they receive.


