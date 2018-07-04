Impeachment plot against Imo deputy gov suffers setback

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THE unfolding drama in Imo State House of Assembly over Governor Rochas Okorocha’s alleged directive to its leadership to kick-start impeachment proceedings against his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, may have suffered a setback, following the refusal of most members to join in the fray.

A lawmaker who spoke on strict anonymity, alleged that although it has become a moral issue for some members, he however added that for the House to get the needed percentage to effect the impeachment plot, more heads will roll in the legislature.

“The failure of Governor Okorocha’s committee led by Mr. Luggard Osuji, to raise impeachable offences against the Deputy Governor have put lawmakers into moral confusion as most of them have rejected the directive”.

According to the lawmaker, “the dissenting legislators are of the opinion that the Imo populace will rise up against them should they join in the planned impeachment proceeding against an innocent man on peurile charges”.

The source also revealed that a certain experienced and vibrant Okorocha appointee from Orlu zone, with a strong legislative experience had also tried to raise impeachable offences and failed.

“In a bid to get the needed quorum to carry out the vexatious impeachment move against his Deputy, Governor Okorocha is alleged to have directed the Speaker to suspend more lawmakers to reduce the number of needed quorum,” the lawmaker said.

Although Vanguard can authoritatively confirm that Imo lawmakers are torn between the Okorocha and Coalition camps, others who are believed to be sitting on the fence, are alleged to be using Prince Madumere’s impeachment plot as a bargaining chip, to either seek their return ticket or admission into the Allied Forces family.

It would be recalled that four lawmakers were recently suspended on spurious claims by the House.

Vanguard also recalls that one of the suspended lawmakers, John Nkenna Nzeruo, linked their travails to their alleged refusal to accept N50 million gratification and to swear an oath to support Governor’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, for the gubernatorial seat.