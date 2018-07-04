I make N80,000 profit monthly, says shoemaker

Lafia – Ejeh Samuel, a self-employed shoemaker, says he makes N80,000 profit monthly in the business.



Samuel made the disclosure in an interview in Lafia on Wednesday, saying he ventured into the art because of passion and love for the trade.

He said the art of shoemaking had enabled him to earn a living and empower others, adding that he had 16 trainees.

“I make over 80,000 profit monthly from this business and also I believe it can sustain me.

“I ventured into shoemaking art because of the passion I have for it, I love what I am doing.

“As we are talking now, I have 10 regular apprentices and six on part-time basis,” he said.

Samuel said he would like to move his business from its present location to a more factory -like site to avoid distractions.

“I want to relocate to a bigger place to accommodate the influx of apprentices, there are also a lot of distractions on this road, especially frequent accidents.

“I want government to create enabling environment for our business to thrive and also to encourage small businesses like ours by giving them loans or grants to boost production,” he said.

Samuel advised young people to learn skills to enable them to be self-reliant instead of waiting for unavailable white collar jobs. (NAN)