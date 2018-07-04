Group hails Kachikwu over youth devt, empowerment

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A group called African Youth Network for Sustainable Development, AYNSD, Wednesday, hailed the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, over youth development and empowerment programmes.

This was stated by the National Coordinator, AYNSD, Thomas Onyekachi, who said the initiative by Kachickwu has made great impact in the lives of young people in Delta State and other states.

Onyekachi said his organization have assessed the impact made on young people over the years by the Minister, deemed it fit to commend him for adding value to the lives of the youths who are now productive and self-reliant.

He said: “The asset and hope of any country lies on the youth because they are vibrant and with great potential to take the nation to greater heights if supported and given the opportunity by harnessing their talents and potential.

“This is very important to the survival and development of any country. Young people are the catalysts of positive development of the country. The Nigerian youth are doing well on their won and are aspiring to move the nation forward.

“We in African Youth Network for Sustainable Development, AYNSD, is a nongovernmental organization that have the mandate to assist young people to actualize their dreams and aspirations.

“We also want to state that there are Nigerians who believe in young peoples’s development and greatness, and they have demonstrated it in several ways to add value the lives of the Nigerian youth. One of such personalities is the Hon Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

“The Minister is a man with a loving and large heart who also have made tremendous effort to add value to the lives of young people with several developmental and empowerment programmes that have now made young people productive and self-reliant.

“We are not just out to praise sing him but we did our assessment independently to come out to tell the people in Nigeria the uncommon impact the Minister has made. Indeed, he is a father and humble man. We appreciate him for his laudable and noble work he is doing to give the lives of youth a meaning in Delta State and other states as well.

According to Onyekachi the Minister’s has been passionate about empowerment of youths and has never failed to use every opportunity at his disposal to promote their ideas.

He also urged young people to be innovative and creative in order for them to positively grow and develop themselves so they can be supported also by well meaning Nigerians.

He added that with the 2019 elections approaching young people should be matured in their reasoning and imagination for them not to be used by unscrupulous politicians who do not involve their children to perpetrate violence and election manipulation.