God’s covenant of peace, blessing, by Lazarus Muoka

Today is a special day because we are commemorating the highest event in Christendom which happens to be the focal point of our belief, for if Christ did not die, buried and res-urrected, our belief will have been in vain and there would not have been any hope of restoration of the covenant we had with God before our fore-parents severed it through sin. It is at Easter that we are re-minded of how God sent His son to die as a sacrifice for all our sins in order to rescue us from the impending destruction that has been earmarked for us as a result of the sin of Adam and Eve. Thus, by His death, burial and resurrection, the co-venant of peace and blessing which mankind originally had with God at creation was rest-ored.

The Almighty God established this covenant with our fore-parents in the Garden of Eden where He blessed them and gave them dominion over all other creatures but with a caveat not to eat the forbidden fruit. This warning was disobey-ed and thus the covenant was placed in abeyance until Christ made the highest sacrifice to restore the covenant to man-kind.

Genesis 1:28-29 says: “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth. And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”

God Almighty put everything He created under the control of man. What a blessing man had when everything was subjected to him. Adam was lacking no-thing in that beautiful garden where he had the privilege to among other things play host to God. But this blessing did not last as it was jettisoned as soon as Adam broke his part of the covenant by eating the forbidden fruit.

Genesis 2:16-17 says: “And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the know-ledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die”.

God commanded the man to receive law, as he had received a nature but the man Adam dis-obeyed and allowed his will to contradict the holy will of God and thus sin against God. As a result of this sin man lost ev-erything he got from God. The consequences of Adam’s diso-bedience extended to all man-kind as God severed all relat-ionship with man, including the covenant of peace and bless-ing. Consequently, man started suffering and dying because our first parent left a miserable inheritance, an unhappy portion of sin and death upon all post-erity.

However when God saw the wretchedness of man He sent His only begotten Son Jesus Christ to serve as propitiation for mankind; that is the atoning sacrifice by which the wrath of God is appeased. And this pro-pitiation extends as wide as the sin extends. If Christ did not shed His blood, our sins could not be washed away. And with-out shedding of blood there would be nothing like washing away of sins and forgiveness of sin, and that is why Jesus went to the cross. So He died to save us from wretchedness of sin and satanic slavery.

Christ went on the cross of Calvary and paid the highest price for our sin.