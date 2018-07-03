Breaking News
French President inaugurates new Cultural Centre in Lagos

On 2:45 am by Emmanuel Okogba
Emmanuel Macron

LAGOS—FRENCH President, Emmanuel Macron, who is billed to arrive in Nigeria today, will tomorrow (July 4) commission a new Alliance Francaise Centre in Lagos.

The ornate and tastefully furnished new centre, which will function as the   organisation’s headquarters is located at No. 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art Alliance Francaise complex is scheduled as one of the highlights of President Macron’s visit to Nigeria.

The event, which is billed to start at 9 a.m, is expected to be attended by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer; top government officials, members of the diplomatic community, captains of industry and cultural ambassadors, amongst other dignitaries.

Alliance Française is a French language and cultural centre, which has 10 associations throughout Nigeria.

They are located in Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

 


