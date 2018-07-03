FIRE DISASTER: Arrest tanker drivers caught on highways after 6pm — NUPENG

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—LEADERSHIP of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has advised the federal and state governments to arrest tanker drivers caught on the highway after 6p.m, saying, it is against the rule of the union.

NUPENG said the arrest and prosecution of erring tanker drivers would reduce the incessant tanker fire disasters on the highway.

The Union spoke through both the Zonal Chairman of the Independent Marketers branch of NUPENG Comrade Olayemi Abayomi and the National Auditor, Comrade Thompson Ogbodo on the sidelines of the handing over ceremony of Independent Marketers Branch of NUPENG held in Abeokuta, weekend.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Mr. Abayomi said the recent fire disaster which occurred at the Otedola link bridge in Lagos, could have been avoided and reduced to the barest minimum if tanker drivers adhere strictly to the rules and regulations of the Union.

His words: “It is an unfortunate event that happened last Thursday night. What really happened was that, the tanker drivers had been given instruction from their union that there shouldn’t be any movement after 6 p.m, but the tanker drivers failed to adhere to the instructions.

“Had it been after loading the truck, the tanker packed, that accident might not have occurred, but, it is a disaster which can be caused by human error.

“All tanker drivers should not travel at night, each time they load late they should wait till the next day before they continue their journey.

“The government has reasons for making any policy. It is dangerous to drive at night though there might be less traffic. I see no reason why the tanker drivers should work at night for their safety.”

Meanwhile, the union’s National Auditor said that if President Muhammadu Buhari had done the needful, the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) which stands at N145 per litre would have been reduced.

Ogbodo said: “Presently, we have not seen the President or his ministers doing the job the way it ought to have been done. But, I want to believe that, somehow, he has tried but the price of petrol can still come down if he wishes to do it the way it is expected to be done.”