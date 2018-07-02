FG sets target for local, foreign investments to improve economy

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, has disclosed that the Federal Government was targeting to improve the nation’s economy by attracting local and foreign investments.

FRC said Federal Government would achieve this through policies that would encourage ease of doing business in any part of the country.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of FRC, Daniel Asapokhai, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, weekend, during a public hearing on Exposure Draft of Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018.

Asapokhai said: “It is our belief that this code will promote ease of doing business, attract local and foreign investments and enhance the integrity of the Nigerian capital, by entrenching a culture of disclosure, transparency and accountability.

“In addition, this code will raise public awareness of good corporate governance practices.”

He noted that the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance had adopted ‘Apply and Explain’ principle, which he said requires companies to apply the requirements of the code and explain how they did so.