FG has no business building homes – Suru Group MD

Plans walk to raise funds foe IDPs, ex-Super Eagles families

By Etop Ekanem

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Suru Group, a real estate development company, Mr. Edward Akinlade, has stated that the Federal Government has no business in the housing sector other than creating an enabling environment for private sectors that are experts and have the financial strength to invest in the business.



He also said he will, alongside several Nigerian celebrities, embark on a 10-day walk from Lagos to Ibadan to raise fund for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and to support the families of ex-Super Eagles players who are no more.

Akinlade, who made these known during a media parley with pressmen in Lagos while reacting to the ongoing federal housing scheme, said the housing ministry should factor the real estate players in the country into housing projects and use their budgetary funds for more robust projects outside building houses.

He said: “The Federal Government should not be building homes. They should only create enabling environment for people like us in the housing industry to do so. This is the mistake government has been making over the years and until we address those areas, we will not get it right.

“Let the government propose their plan and get the lands from the state governments and give them to real estate developers. Tell them your delivery value and get the cost of the land in unit, back to the government, and let them allocate to the people. The developer will also sell and make their own money.

“There are lots of real estate developers in Lagos who can be a part of the pool, but the government is to give us the land.

“Let the ministry use the budget for housing to do more meaningful and impactful projects for the country,” he added.

On the walk, he said: “There are many ex-Super Eagles players that have died and their families are living in penury. This is just to encourage the families and those who believe in this cause to come together and support them.

“So, what I decided was that Suru Group will donate N10 million to open a pot for that purpose. As I walk to Ibadan, which is about 100 miles, we will do 10 miles per day. We will like the whole of Nigeria to support this walk. This historic task will commence October 1, 2018, and it will last for 10 days. I’m sure that by the time we get to Ibadan, Nigeria will be a new country.

“We will set off every morning from 6:00 am and relax at 6:00 pm every day, until we complete the last leg of our journey when we arrive in Ibadan,” Akinlade said.