Fayemi’s victory, forgone conclusion – Rep Member

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Stephen Olemija, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose’s failure to fulfill his electoral promises will ignite a landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14 governorship election.

Olemija, said Governor Ayo Fayose has run out of lies and tricks as the electorate,

who are yearning for the return of the APC to provide good governance denied them in the last four years, have made up their mind to switch allegiance to the APC.

He said one of the failed promises of the PDP government led by Fayose was to banish hunger through stomach infrastructure but regretted that the populace has been inflicted with hunger over failure to pay salaries.

The legislator who represents Akoko Northeast/Akoko Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State, is a member of the APC National Campaign Council for the Ekiti State governorship election.

Olemija spoke on Sunday while on a visit to some communities to canvass for the votes of Ondo State indigenes resident in Ekiti State for Fayemi said the APC will put an end to the hardship allegedly inflicted by the PDP government.

He explained that the APC National Campaign Council led by Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu is working tirelessly to ensure Fayemi’s victory and add Ekiti to the states being controlled by the broom party.

He criticized the Ekiti PDP government for allegedly punishing the masses with non-payment of salaries to workers, non-payment of pensioners’ entitlements, imposition of high taxes including school children, multiplication of hunger and abrogation of human development

programmes hitherto enjoyed under Fayemi’s first tenure.

Olemija, who has been part of Fayemi’s campaign train to communities in Ekiti State he was impressed by the reception accorded the APC candidate noting that the electorate had made up their minds to vote out the PDP from power given what they enjoyed under Fayemi’s first

tenure of office.

He said the government and people of Ondo State are interested in the Ekiti election and are working hard to ensure that the neighbouring state joins the fold of the progressives to enjoy good governance and better standard of living.

The former Akoko Northeast council chairman denied an allegation from the Ekiti PDP that the Akeredolu government is working in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig the election.

Olemija said: “Like one of us said at a meeting of the National Campaign Council that Ekiti State is going to signal what the 2019 elections will look like. It’s going to be a yardstick to test the ground for the 2019 general elections.

“We believe that even winning Ekiti State is winning the 2019 elections especially in the Southwest. I remember during the flag off rally, my own governor, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), called the attention of the electorate to what is happening in the Southwest in the six states in the region.

“Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, that nearly all the states from the coast to the hinterland except Ekiti is being governed by the APC. He was saying that there are some things that were supposed to do collectively but because of a particular state that is not part of them, it’s not going to be possible.

“Look at the issue of rail project that is coming, if all of us are from the same family, from the same party, it will be easier for them to approach the President and work together.