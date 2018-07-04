Enugu govt to spend N1.8bn on construction of court buildings, roads

ENUGU—ENUGU State government has approved the award of contracts for the construction of 14 new court buildings in the judicial divisions and magisterial districts across the state.

The state government also awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of the access road leading to the dump site of the Enugu State Waste Management Authority, ESWAMA, at Ogui Nike, Enugu North Local Government Area, which is currently being evacuated by the state government for the first time in the past 12 years. Also approved was the construction and rehabilitation of Ebeano Estate road and John Nwodo close by Otigba junction, Enugu. The three projects will cost the state government the sum of N452,001,262.95.

The administration equally approved free artificial limbs for 300 persons with amputated limbs in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, revealing that 250 amputees have so far applied for the facility. Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council, EXCO meeting, the commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, explained that court buildings spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, include eleven magistrate courts of various types, two open court registries and a High Court, adding the projects were awarded at the cost of N1, 390, 272,622.13.

Engr. Nnaji stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi has always shown outstanding commitment to the growth and development of the Judiciary through his administration’s numerous programmes, disclosing that the last time new courts were constructed in the state was over 11 years ago.