Effurun-Otor monarch visits Tuomo kingdom

History was made last as HRM King Duku 11, the Orovworere (traditional ruler) of Effurun Otor Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area led a cross-section of his subjects on a historic visit to Tuomo, headquarters of Tuomo Federated Communities in Burutu Local Government Area.

In his address at the epoch-making event, the president general of Tuomo Federated Communities, Chief Gilbert Megeh, expressed delight over the visit, saying that the visit was a welcome development as he commended Duku 11 for his initiative of embarking on the visit with his subjects.

He, however, disclosed that Tuomo Kingdom was in the process of installing their king and therefore will appreciate the assistance of Duku11 in facilitating the process of the installation of their king.

In his response, the Effurun Otor monarch expressed appreciation to the people of Tuomo Kingdom for their warm reception as he explained that they paid the visit in order to identify and reunite with their ancestral home. He also disclosed that the visit was facilitated by one Chief Osborne Obaka whose is paternally Tuomo and maternally from Effurun Otor, saying that the historic visit was a fulfilled dream of the Effurun Otor people.

On the request of Tuomo people for his assistance in the installation of their king, Duku 11 Stated that there was the need for the people to have their king” It is an error if our ancestral kingdom does not have a king. You people deserve to have a king that will be amongst the committee of kings in Asaba”

He however added that kingship is glamorous ” that is why people fight for it. In the process of fighting for it , if you are not wise you will lose out completely and spend money on ligation unnecessarily. Everybody cannot be a king . It is God that makes king. if you install a wrong candidate, you will have problems ”