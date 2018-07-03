Don’t misinterpret Alzheimer’s disease for ageing – WILLIAMS

By Gabriel Olawale

A Physician and advocate of good health for Nigerians, Dr. Abisola Williams, has warned that misunderstanding of Alzheimer’s disease as normal part of ageing could subject Nigerians affected by the condition to more agony.

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, eventually leading to the inability to carry out simple tasks.

Williams, who is the Chairman of Gabi Williams Alzheimer’s Foundation, GWAF, Board of Trustees, spoke at the ‘Fete De La Musique/Art for Alzheimer’s disease Concert and Art Exhibitiont’ in Lagos, noting that the ability to understand what is going on around deteriorates as Alzheimer’s disease progresses to more advanced stages.

She explained that the cure for Alzheimer’s disease has not been found and no single treatment can prevent the disease.

“Some scientific evidence suggests that the risk can be reduced through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, staying mentally and socially active, and regularly getting a good night sleep.

“Another important therapy for victim of Alzheimer’s disease is music and art work. Music is of the heart that even disease cannot take it. Art work is good for sufferer because art is feeling, passion so when you engage them in something like art work, it help them to move so that they are not in one place.

“Within the walls of my own home, I have always insisted that the hired caregivers who look after my husband, Gabi Williams, an Alzheimer’s sufferer, to play uplifting music with lyrics or instrumental music, even while he is sleeping.”

Corroborating her views, GWAF Administrator, Funmi Akindejoye said that they are committed to promoting awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and reduce its related stigma in Nigeria.

“GWAF aimed to identify and strengthen the available patient and caregiver infrastructure for Alzheimer’s disease in Nigeria. We will support related research into the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s.

“At this concert, we are reminded that visual art therapy was the key tools used to promote joy, self-esteem and cognitive function in Alzheimer’s sufferers within the walls of the elderly care homes participating in this project.