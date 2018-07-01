Devil responsible for my problems with Obasanjo — George

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Erstwhile Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has attributed his past face off with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the devil who he said has now been put to shame.

Speaking when he led10 of his associates on a thank you visit to President Obasanjo in Abeokuta Sunday, George affirmed that the rift between the two of them is over and that Obasanjo remained his leader.

George’s visit to Obasanjo followed last month’s condolence visit by the former president to his former political associate when he went to commiserate with the former on the death of his son.

He said: “I have come to say thank you after visiting me last week. We have put the past behind and Baba will remain my leader forever,” George was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

“Only few can do that mind you. What happened between us is devil and the devil has been shamed. It is a solid reunion and I am very happy about it.”

Among those who followed George on the visit were Chief Okanlawon Shoboyede, Elder Wole Oyelese, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Dr. Ademola Dominic, Mr. Emmanuel Da-Silva, Hon. Dare Adeleke, Capt. Tunji Shelle, Mr. Abiodun Ejamai and Mr. Adriano.