Delta PDP primary: Onuesoke warns against imposition of candidates

By Ephraim Oseji

A Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has warned against the imposition of candidates in the coming primary election in the state.

Onuesoke who addressed newsmen shortly after the Delta Central PDP meeting in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, advised that the ongoing rebranding exercise of the party in the state can only produce overwhelming victory for the party, if and only if, there would be free, fair and credible party primary election.

He said: “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of every democracy and the primary mechanism for exercising the principle of sovereignty of the people. Through such elections, citizens participate in the governance of their country by choosing those to govern them.”