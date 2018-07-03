Delta APC crisis worsens

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The leadership crisis rocking the Delta State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, took a worrisome dimension yesterday, as one of the factional chairmen of the party in the state, Chief Cyril Ogodo, said the party was not bound by the consent judgment procured by the Ogboru/Agege faction, insisting that they were not a party to the case.

Ogodo was reacting to the consent judgment entered by the newly elected party National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, in a suit filed by Odjebobo Onoyefeme and Lyndon Ugbome against the APC National Chairman and the APC National Working Committee in Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/509/8 on behalf of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru led group of APC.

Describing Oshiomhole’s action as totally inexplicable, Ogodo, in a statement by the Delta State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Moses Kamanya said: “We are not bound by consent judgment obtained by Agege/Ogboru group without our consent.

“It has come to our notice that on June 28, 2018 a consent judgment in respect of a suit by Onoyefeme and Ugbome against the APC National Chairman and the APC National Working Committee with Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/509/8 was secured by the Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru-led group of APC members in Delta State.”