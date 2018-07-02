Delayed payments hamper Udi, Ezeagu federal constituency projects

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—FEDERAL government’s inability to meet up with regular payment of contractors has constituted inhabitation to fast execution of constituency projects in Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency in Enugu state.

A contractor with Anambra/Imo River Basin Development Authority, executing some projects in Ezeagu local government area of the state, Mr. Jack Pesto said some of the projects in that area were yet to be completed because the federal government had not been coming up with regular funding of the projects.

Pesto made the disclosure when the lawmaker representing Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep Dennis Amadi inspected some of his constituency projects such as construction of a block of 3 modern classrooms at community primary school Isiugwu Umanna; construction and drilling of borehole at Neke Oyofo and execution of solar powered artisan well at Amandim Olo, all in Ezeagu local government area of the constituency.

Speaking on his impressions about the projects, Amadi said “The contractors have done tremendously well considering that almost all of them have not been paid by their MDA but we believe they will be paid in the 2018 budget which has already been appropriated.

“We are satisfied that the classroom is in place and that of Neke Oghe borehole, the remaining issue there will be sorted out in weeks to come. We are also happy to see artisan water serving members of a community that I represent, that is of less energy consumption and of less stress for the community to manage.

“The traditional ruler said the project is divine in the sense that the project is at zero operating cost for the community but we will do the needful to see that they have back up energy to see that everything is sustained.”

One of the benefiting community leaders, Senator Ben-Collins Ndu expressed happiness that Amadi remembered the need to have water in the area and approved a second term mandate for the lawmaker.