DBanj finally speaks after son’s death

By Iyabo Aina

DB Records Boss, DBanj, this morning took to his Instagram page to thank everyone who has extended their hands of supports towards his family, since the death of his 1 year old son, Daniel ‘D third.

According to his Instagram post he wrote: “We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demondstration of love and care from both near and afar. May God Bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.”

Recall that this is the first time Dbanj will be speaking after the loss of his child.

Daniel Oyebanjo III died after drowning at a pool in Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence on Sunday afternoon.

His remains have been moved to a morgue at GRA, Ikeja.