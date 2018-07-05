Court orders Navy to release Ayade’s aide, 2 others

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, declared the arrest and continued detention of governor Ayade’s aide, Mr. Daniel Asuquo and two others from their residence as illegal and ordered for their immediate release to the police.

Trial judge, Justice I.E Ekwo in the judgment, held that the continuous detention of Daniel Asuquo and keeping him incommunicado since December 9, 2017 was unconstitutional ,null and void as it contravenes sections 35(1),36(1) ,37 and 41 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended .

Justice Ekwo ordered that Daniel Asuquo and two others be released forthwith to the police or any other prosecuting authority for the purpose of prosecuting them if anyone of them had committed any offence.

The court said, “The arrest and detention of Mr Daniel Asuquo and two others from their residence at N0 7, Mesembe Avenue on December 9, 2017,was unconstitutional and violates sections 35(1),36(1),37 and 41.(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Speaking with Vanguard, counsel to Mr. Daniel Asuquo , Fidelis Onyebueke said the fundamental human rights of his client had been in violation since his arrest and continued detention by the Nigerian Navy .