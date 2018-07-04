Correct environmental challenges, MIREMCO urges miners

By Festus Ahon

ASABA — DELTA State Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee, MIREMCO, yesterday, urged miners to remediate all environmental challenges associated with their operations.



Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at the instance of MIREMCO, its ‘state chairman, Mr John Edijala, called on all stakeholders to co-operate with the body in the task of nation building.

Restating the resolve of government to develop the solid mineral sector to international standard, Edijala told the stakeholders that MIREMCO had the mandate to midwife mining activities from inception to maturity.

According to him, the concept of memorandum of understanding between miners and host communities has been institutionalised, adding that “conflict resolution mechanism has also been institutionalised.”

Noting that mining was on the exclusive legislative list, he said MIREMCO had been authorised to work with all stakeholders to reduce areas of friction.

He added that MIREMCO also had the mandate to superintendent payment of compensation to host communities.

He commended the peace initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that Delta State “is investors delight and the state government has resolved to partner all potential investors to shore up the revenue base of the state.”

He insisted that the government was determined to diversity the Nigerian economy, reduce dependence on oil and its attendant community crisis and build a viable and sustainable solid mineral sector that would be people and environment-friendly.