Comercio brings public cloud to Nigeria’s medium, large businesses

WITH the ever rising cyber security crimes and constant power failure in Nigeria, data storage could be challenging. Bearing that in mind, a local cloud centre in Nigeria, known as Comercio Limited, last week, launched the first enterprise public cloud platform with the vision to create Public Cloud for medium and large enterprises.

The IT solutions company claimed the platform will provide the same services as other prominent software companies in Nigeria, adding that with the economic challenges worldwide, companies are looking to reduce their expenditure whilst trying to grow their businesses.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Aderemi Adejumo, stated that Comercio Public Cloud platform offers enterprises the opportunity to move their information technology expenditure from CAPEX to OPEX which gives them opportunity for only what they consume. He said it is a perfect pay-as you-go model to minimise expenditure and create great savings.

He said: “The other great advantage is their time to market. In traditional computing, it takes four to 16 weeks to request, get appropriate approvals and procure hardware before installation and configuration of the software. In this current fast changing world, this is not acceptable and a great challenge, but with our public cloud platform, the required hardware can be provisioned and available in less than 48 hours.”

With the flexibility, agility and expansion potentials, our clients do not need to have an accurate estimation of growth and sizing. In a public facing poor service delivery, this is crucial as an inadequately sized infrastructure will guarantee failure whilst an over speed infrastructure will be a waste of funds,” Adejumo said.

Managing Director, Comercio Cloud, Mrs. Aderonke Adeyegbe also stated that they have a number of advantages over the notable foreign cloud platforms.

She said their platform has a lower latency than offshore platforms. “It takes on average less than 25% of the time to retrieve data from an offshore cloud platform,” she said.

Additionally, she said the company provides a bespoke service, which means that they engage their customers and guide their request to the most optimum solution on their platform.

She explained that they accept payment in local currency, which means that there is stability in payments and in the event of a dollar fluctuation, there would be no anxiety of exceeding the budget.

“We meet the requirements for data localisation and if there are regulatory or compliance reasons for the data to be onshore they are compliant. In addition, we meet the requirements for data sovereignty and in the event of a dispute or legal issue; they are bound by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Adeyegbe.

From local economy point, the center explained that there is a greater peace of mind on local cloud platform and it reduces capital flight and encourages job creation. They said there has been and there continues to be more world class centres coming on to the market. Therefore, it provides an adequate platform for them to build a Public cloud platform.

In terms of security, the centre claimed it has a sophisticated security setup that has a granularity that cannot be replicated affordably on a physical platform. Also, they said they adhere to international standards like Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS), ISO 27001 (Information security management system), and ISO 9001(Quality management system).